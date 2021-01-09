Home of the Week | A 1920s Mediterranean blending old and new
In the Beverly Hills Flats, a dramatic remodel gave this 1920s Mediterranean modern updates including a chef’s kitchen and movie theater. Asking price: $25 million.
Built in the 1920s but recently updated, the nearly 11,000-square-foot mansion in the Beverly Hills Flats mixes period details with modern amenities, including a chef’s kitchen and movie theater. Asking price: $25 million. (Anthony Barcelo)
