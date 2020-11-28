Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Designed by Antonio Tadrissi, the sleek modern home in Via Bluffs boasts materials imported from Italy, high-end amenities and a 1,500 rooftop deck with ocean views.
Home of the Week | A coastal contemporary in the Palisades

Perched in Via Bluffs, this new modern home pairs materials imported from Italy with high-end amenities and a 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck that overlooks the ocean.

The modern home in the Pacific Palisades’ Via Bluffs. (Anthony Barcelo)

The floating staircase and open-concept kitchen and dining area in the home designed by Antonio Tadrissi. (Anthony Barcelo)

A step-down lounge area is kitchen-adjacent. (Anthony Barcelo)

The kitchen island. (Anthony Barcelo)

Walls of glass in the sunken lounge. (Anthony Barcelo)

The dining area. (Anthony Barcelo)

The owner’s suite has a private deck. (Anthony Barcelo)

A modern rectangular standing tub and floating vanity in the primary bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo)

A floating staircase leads to a deck. (Anthony Barcelo)

The theater room. (Anthony Barcelo)

The home includes a 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck with ocean views. (Anthony Barcelo)

The rear of the home, with pool. (Anthony Barcelo)

A glass entryway and two-car garage. (Anthony Barcelo)

