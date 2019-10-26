10 Images
Home of the Week | A light-filled experience in the Hollywood Hills
In the Hollywood Hills, a fresh contemporary home features a solarium-like living room. Asking price: $9.995 million.
Listed for $9.995 million, the multi-level house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in more than 6,500 square feet of space. There’s also separate guest quarters.
Museum-like interiors feature gallery walls and high ceilings ideal for showcasing artwork.
The fresh contemporary home in Hollywood Hills West is nicknamed the “Solarium” for its voluminous step-down living room, which has a wall of steel-framed windows.
Beyond a pivoting front door, the residence opens to a dramatic step-down living room with steel-framed windows that fill the far wall and ceiling.
Indoors and outdoors seamlessly flow together. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The chef’s kitchen is equipped with an island and French doors that open to the backyard. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Multi-room master suite. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
One of the seven bathrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The master suite closet. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The swimming pool and sun deck. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
