Home of the Week | A little bit country in Studio City
In Studio City, a barn-inspired contemporary is for sale at $6.35 million.
The barn-inspired home, designed by architect Gus Duffy, sits behind gates on half an acre of grounds in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood. Listed for $6.35 million, the 6,000-square-foot home features polished concrete floors, sliding barn-style doors and vaulted ceilings with thick beams. A mix of siding and carriage-style garage doors reinforce the home’s pastoral look. Native trees, orchards and gardens surround the estate, which has a swimming pool and an outdoor dining patio. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
