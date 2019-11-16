Home of the Week | A little bit country in Studio City

The barn-inspired home, designed by architect Gus Duffy, sits behind gates on half an acre of grounds in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood. Listed for $6.35 million, the 6,000-square-foot home features polished concrete floors, sliding barn-style doors and vaulted ceilings with thick beams. A mix of siding and carriage-style garage doors reinforce the home’s pastoral look. Native trees, orchards and gardens surround the estate, which has a swimming pool and an outdoor dining patio. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)