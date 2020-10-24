Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Listed for $42 million, the Mediterranean mansion wraps around a serene courtyard with statues, fountains and colorful gardens.
Home of the Week | A Mediterranean kingdom on Broad Beach

On Broad Beach, a Mediterranean mansion boasts a stellar courtyard and an oceanfront patio on 120 feet of beach. Asking price: $42 million.

The Pacific stretches behind the Mediterranean mansion on Broad Beach. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

A tiled pool and spa at the back of the house. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

A view of the courtyard at dusk. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

The house surrounds the landscaped courtyard. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

An ornamental iron banister and chandelier add drama to a main staircase. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

Picture windows look out on the pool from a living area with marble floors. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

The billiards room includes a bar. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

The dining room features a mural, dramatic ceiling and chandelier.  (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

The open kitchen has an island and wood beams. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

Rooms in the Malibu mansion have commanding views of the beach. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

Dark beams and an ornate fireplace surround highlight a bedroom. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

A columned bathtub dominates the primary bathroom. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

Glass panels bring light into the solarium. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

Malibu’s Broad Beach. (Andrew Orozco/Open House VC)

