Home of the Week | A modern aerie in Montecito
In the Montecito foothills, a contemporary-style estate features soaring ceilings, walls of windows and views of the mountains and ocean. Asking price: $4.999 million.
The contemporary-style home, designed by William Howard Wittausch, sits alongside a creek bed on a gated, 1.41-acre lot in Montecito. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
Custom glass entry doors lead into the living space. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
The open-concept living room is topped by soaring wood ceilings. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
Modern cabinetry and custom shelving extend into the kitchen and dining area. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
A master suite with an adjoining den is among the house’s four bedrooms. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
Soaring wood ceilings top a bathroom space in the house. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
Listed for $4.999 million, the house has three bedrooms in addition to a master suite with an adjoining den, as well as a guest studio for additional space. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
Windows take in ocean, island and mountain views. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
Professional landscaping surrounds the home on a 1.41-acre lot. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
An outdoor patio provides a perch for taking in the scenery. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
The contemporary-style estate was built in 2001. (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
