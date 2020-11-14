Home of the Week | A one-of-a-kind Midcentury in Beverly Hills
In Beverly Hills, a dazzling Midcentury designed by Hal Levitt finds new ways to emphasize indoor-outdoor living across more than 6,000 square feet. Asking price: $26 million.
This custom Midcentury revolves around indoor-outdoor living with a series of rooms surrounding a courtyard and a bridge over the swimming pool that runs from the owner’s suite to the living room. (PostRain Productions)
