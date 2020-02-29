9 Images
Home of the Week | Celebrating a Craftsman classic in Angelino Heights
A 115-year-old Craftsman-style home in Angelino Heights has been recently restored. Asking price: $1.795 million.
The Angelino Heights Craftsman is listed for $1.795 million. (Lauren Moore)
The home retains its 115-year-old woodwork while incorporating some new details. (Lauren Moore)
Period details are evident throughout the 2,448-square-foot floor plan and include a brick fireplace. (Lauren Moore)
A sitting room with plenty of natural light. (Lauren Moore)
The kitchen. (Lauren Moore)
A bedroom. (Lauren Moore)
A bathroom. (Lauren Moore)
A bedroom. (Lauren Moore)
The home was built in 1905. (Lauren Moore)
