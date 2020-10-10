Home of the Week | Chic Hamptons style in Lake Sherwood
In Lake Sherwood, a custom Cape Cod with more than an acre of amenities is on the market for $10.75 million.
The custom Cape Cod enjoys mountain, lake and golf course views from its 1.2-acre lot. Found in guard-gated Lake Sherwood, the Hamptons-inspired home spans 10,700 square feet with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a handful of dramatic living spaces. (Jeff Elson)
