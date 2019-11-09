11 Images
Home of the Week | Expanding upward in Venice
In Venice, a hip contemporary home extends its footprint outward and upward. Asking price: $4.5 million.
Located between Abbot Kinney Boulevard and the beach, the three-story home keeps the eyes moving upward. (Noel Kleinman)
Listed for $4.5 million, the contemporary residence opens to a two-story living room bordered on two sides by windows and sliding glass doors. An artistic staircase sits off the entry and leads upstairs.
(Noel Kleinman)
Walnut millwork. (Noel Kleinman)
The dining room. (Noel Kleinman)
One of the three bathrooms. (Noel Kleinman)
One of the three bedrooms. (Noel Kleinman)
One of the three bathrooms. (Noel Kleinman)
Contemporary design inside and out. (Noel Kleinman)
The home has 3,457 square feet.
(Noel Kleinman)
(Noel Kleinman)
Atop the home, a rooftop deck creates additional living space while taking in 360-degree views.
(Noel Kleinman)
(Noel Kleinman)
For ambiance, the rooftop deck is equipped with a fountain feature and fire pit. (Noel Kleinman)
