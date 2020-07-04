Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
A former owner of the Venice got hands-on when it came time to renovate the 1950s bungalow, learning CAD software in order to assist the design process. Listed for $3.895 million, the single-story house has a clean aesthetic with white plaster walls, bleached French oak floors and picture windows that let in natural light. Outside, the fenced and gated residence has a small swimming pool that is surrounded by decking. A guest suite with a kitchenette sits nearby.
Home of the Week | Finding serenity in a 1950s Venice bungalow

The former owner of a Venice bungalow learned CAD software to realize his vision of a minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired home. Asking price: $3.895 million.

The Venice bungalow takes the concept of do-it-yourself projects to a whole new level. (Westside Estate Agency)

Smooth plaster walls and bleached French oak floors give the interior a calming feel. (Westside Estate Agency)

The home is unapologetic in its clean composition. (Westside Estate Agency)

Picture windows let in natural light. (Westside Estate Agency)

Olive trees and simple grasses. (Westside Estate Agency)

A rooftop deck. (Westside Estate Agency)

A small swimming pool. (Westside Estate Agency)

The home takes its cues from Scandinavian design (Westside Estate Agency)

