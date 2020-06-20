Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Time spent living in Mexico City was a driving force behind the renovation of this 1930s traditional home in West Hollywood. The home's lush backyard was designed as a series of small outdoor rooms and features intimate sitting areas, a small outdoor kitchen and an outdoor audio system for entertaining. Terra cotta planters and clay pottery crafted by Mexican artists dot the backyard. Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private garden balcony. Inside, the home, priced at $2.299 million, has hardwood floors, a living room with a fireplace and an updated kitchen.
10 Images

Home of the Week | From Mexico City to a West Hollywood backyard

In West Hollywood, designer Roberto Sosa infused the flavor of Mexico City into the backyard of this renovated home. Asking price: $2.299 million.

Time spent living in Mexico City was a driving force behind the renovation of this 1930s traditional home in West Hollywood. (Brian Jones)

Inside, the home, priced at $2.299 million, has hardwood floors and a living room with a fireplace. (Brian Jones)

The home owner worked with designer Roberto Sosa to renovate the traditional two-story.  (Brian Jones)

The kitchen of the 1930s traditional home has been updated. (Brian Jones)

A sitting area leads to the lush backyard. (Brian Jones)

Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private garden balcony. (Brian Jones)

The indoors blend with the outdoors. (Brian Jones)

Intimate sitting areas, a small outdoor kitchen and an outdoor audio system for entertaining are features of the backyard. (Brian Jones)

The home’s backyard was designed as a series of small outdoor rooms. (Brian Jones)

Terra cotta planters and clay pottery crafted by Mexican artists dot the yard. (Brian Jones)

1/10