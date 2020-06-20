Home of the Week | From Mexico City to a West Hollywood backyard

Time spent living in Mexico City was a driving force behind the renovation of this 1930s traditional home in West Hollywood. (Brian Jones)
Inside, the home, priced at $2.299 million, has hardwood floors and a living room with a fireplace. (Brian Jones)
The home owner worked with designer Roberto Sosa to renovate the traditional two-story. (Brian Jones)
The kitchen of the 1930s traditional home has been updated. (Brian Jones)
A sitting area leads to the lush backyard. (Brian Jones)
Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private garden balcony. (Brian Jones)
The indoors blend with the outdoors. (Brian Jones)
Intimate sitting areas, a small outdoor kitchen and an outdoor audio system for entertaining are features of the backyard. (Brian Jones)
The home’s backyard was designed as a series of small outdoor rooms. (Brian Jones)
Terra cotta planters and clay pottery crafted by Mexican artists dot the yard. (Brian Jones)