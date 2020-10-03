Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa.
12 Images

Home of the Week | A Hancock Park haunt fit for a historian

In Hancock Park, a 1920s Spanish Revival-style home once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians is asking $2.299 million.

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians.  (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1929, the charming Spanish Revival-style home was once owned by a pair of Getty Center architectural historians. Living spaces filled with period charm open to a landscaped backyard with fountains and a spa. (Daniel Dahler)

1/12