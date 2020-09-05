Home of the Week | Hancock Park manor holds on to its classic roots

Architect Roland Coate designed the English Tudor manor for Gertrude Young, the adopted daughter of hydroelectric power magnate William Kerckhoff, and her husband, Gerald. (Noel Kleinman)
An oriel window above the entry draws the eyes upward. (Noel Kleinman)
Architect Roland Coate was given a budget of $100,000 — a massive sum at the time — to build the 21-room mansion on North Hudson Avenue in 1929. (Noel Kleinman)
On the market for $10.5 million, the home includes 13,150 square feet of living space. (Noel Kleinman)
A sunroom opens to a covered terrace with garden views. Formal gardens were designed by A.E. Hanson, whose work also decorated the Getty House and USC’s Doheny Library. (Noel Kleinman)
Half timbering and mullioned windows reinforce the grand appearance of the home, with wood-paneled walls inside. (Noel Kleinman)
The home includes nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. (Noel Kleinman)
The home’s two stories include grand living spaces with a classic English Tudor look. (Noel Kleinman)
Outdoor spaces include a covered terrace and a tennis court. (Noel Kleinman)
Grounds of about an acre feature a formal English garden designed by noted landscape architect A.E. Hanson. (Noel Kleinman)