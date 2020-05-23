9 Images
Home of the Week | Striking a modern pose in the Hollywood Hills
In the Hollywood Hills, a custom contemporary-style showplace features custom wallpaper, marble slabs and a 1,000-square-foot rooftop deck. Asking price: $11.5 million.
The contemporary showplace in the Hollywood Hills is set up for entertaining with walls of glass that open to a swimming pool and a rooftop deck with a spa. (Berlyn Photography)
The 6,487-square-foot home has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including a master suite with a private patio. (Berlyn Photography)
A fire feature encased in a wall of black marble draws the eyes in the living room, while a glass-enclosed wine cellar was built into the other side, which faces the dining room. (Berlyn Photography)
The home is listed for $11.5 million. (Berlyn Photography)
Dining area. (Berlyn Photography)
Dining area. (Berlyn Photography)
A place to eat and relax. (Berlyn Photography)
A bedroom. (Berlyn Photography)
A rooftop deck and spa survey city lights from Downtown L.A. to West Hollywood. (Berlyn Photography)
1/9