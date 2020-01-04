11 Images
Home of the Week | La Jolla mansion has plenty of curve appeal
A modern La Jolla mansion features curved walls of glass and ocean views. Asking price: $12.795 million.
Listed for $12.795 million, the 9,200-square-foot house features curved walls and retractable glass that blend indoor-outdoor living space. (Rancho Photos)
Designed by Concepto Design Group, the estate crowns a roughly half-acre bluff in La Jolla with sweeping ocean views. (Rancho Photos)
A dining area. (Rancho Photos)
The address: 7455 Hillside Drive, La Jolla. (Rancho Photos)
The home was built in 2006. (Rancho Photos)
Custom furniture by Christopher Guy Harrison was used to reinforce the home’s modern architecture. (Rancho Photos)
A bedroom. (Rancho Photos)
Closet space. (Rancho Photos)
Wine cellar. (Rancho Photos)
A wet bar sits adjacent to the saltwater swimming pool and spa. (Rancho Photos)
Saltwater swimming pool and spa. (Rancho Photos)
