Home of the Week | A Los Feliz home with nice composition

Listed for $3.6 million, the single-story home in Los Feliz was built in 1940 for Leonid Raab, a prolific orchestrator-composer from Hollywood’s Golden Age. (Charmaine David)
The 3,716-square-foot house was designed by architect Louis Selden, who designed numerous homes in the L.A. neighborhood. (Charmaine David)
Inside, the home features a vaulted-ceiling living room, a cozy den and an updated kitchen. (Charmaine David)
Modern updates blend with the bones of the original design by Louis Selden. (Charmaine David)
The living space includes a cozy wood-paneled library/den. (Charmaine David)
The home features hardwood and stone floors. (Charmaine David)
An updated kitchen provides plenty of space for cooking. (Charmaine David)
Double doors open to layers of gardens and outdoor living spaces. (Charmaine David)
Outdoor spaces expand outward on the flat, roughly half-acre property. (Charmaine David)
The outdoor living spaces include a fire pit. (Charmaine David)
Multiple patios surround the home. (Charmaine David)