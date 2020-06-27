Home of the Week | Through the lens of a Malibu modernist

Called Ravenseye, the striking home overlooking Las Flores Beach in Malibu was built for Jerome Lawrence after the playwright’s previous home was destroyed by wildfire. (Nathanael Williams)
Harry Gesner handled the design of the three-bedroom home, which features expanses of glass, gothic arches and mosaic stone floors. (Nathanael Williams)
Listed for $14 million, the modernist residence takes in commanding ocean views. (Nathanael Williams)
The noted Malibu architect would return to remodel the home for a later owner. (Nathanael Williams)
Also on the grounds are a swimming pool and a vintage Airstream trailer that serves as a guesthouse. (Nathanael Williams)