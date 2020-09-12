Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Mar Vista modern, listed for $3.995 million, draws the eyes upward with its sloping, triangular roof and floor-to-ceiling windows that rise with the roofline. The home's distinctive roofline provides cover for the outdoor spaces while adding volume to the living spaces inside. Inside, the 3,082-square-foot floor plan has been updated with leathered stone countertops and hand-glazed Heath tile. The floors are a mix of maple wood and polished concrete. Ipe wood decking runs level with a lap swimming pool. At the far end of the grounds is a separate structure that serves as an office/guest suite.
Home of the Week | Adding more polish to a Mar Vista modern

Designed by Ron Godfredsen and Danna Sigal, the modern Mar Vista home features a distinctive triangular roof, walls of glass and multiple outdoor living spaces. Asking price: $3.995 million.

The modern showplace, built in 2000, has come a long way from its bungalow roots.
