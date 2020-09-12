Home of the Week | Adding more polish to a Mar Vista modern

The Mar Vista modern, listed for $3.995 million, draws the eyes upward with its sloping, triangular roof and floor-to-ceiling windows that rise with the roofline. (Daniel Chavkin)
Inside, the 3,082-square-foot floor plan has been updated with leathered stone countertops and hand-glazed Heath tile. (Daniel Chavkin)
The floors are a mix of maple wood and polished concrete. (Daniel Chavkin)
The modern showplace, built in 2000, has come a long way from its bungalow roots. (Daniel Chavkin)
There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,082 square feet. (Daniel Chavkin)
Features include walls of glass, wood decks, covered patios and a double-sided wood-burning fireplace. (Daniel Chavkin)
At the far end of the grounds is a separate structure that serves as an office/guest suite. (Daniel Chavkin)
Ipe wood decking runs level with a lap swimming pool. (Daniel Chavkin)