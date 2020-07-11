Home of the Week | Branching out in Mount Washington

Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Listed for $2.149 million, the renovated home in Mount Washington presents as a modern treehouse with expansive decking that incorporates a number of mature trees into its design. Renovated by L.A.-based firm KeltnerCo, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house has a casual feel with open-concept living areas, light hardwood floors and a mostly white-walled interior. The new-look kitchen is anchored by an island/breakfast bar topped with dark-hued Calacatta marble. The living room, which has a three-sided fireplace, sits nearby. Decking on multiple levels creates more than 700 square feet of additional space. A detached studio and a cedar spa lie elsewhere on the grounds.
Listed for $2.149 million, the renovated home in Mount Washington presents as a modern treehouse with expansive decking that incorporates a number of mature trees into its design. (Alex Zarour)

Designed by L.A.-based firm KeltnerCo, the house has a casual feel with open-concept living areas, light hardwood floors and a mostly white-walled interior. (Alex Zarour)

The new-look kitchen is anchored by an island/breakfast bar topped with dark-hued Calacatta marble. (Alex Zarour)

Shown is one of the home’s three bedrooms. (Alex Zarour)

One of the home’s four bathrooms is pictured. (Alex Zarour)

Decking on multiple levels creates more than 700 square feet of additional space.  (Alex Zarour)

A detached studio and a cedar spa lie elsewhere on the grounds. (Alex Zarour)

The home was originally built in 1924 and renovated in 2020. (Alex Zarour)

