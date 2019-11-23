7 Images
Home of the Week | Reinventing a 1920s-era home in Silver Lake
The modern Silver Lake residence was born from the bones of a 1920s Spanish-style bungalow. Asking price: $1.65 million.
The modern bungalow, designed by architect Martin Fenlon. (John Linden)
Architect Martin Fenlon utilized the original structure of a 1920s Spanish bungalow when creating the modern Silver Lake residence. (John Linden)
Listed for $1.65 million, the multi-level house has open-plan living spaces, skylights and decking that extend the living space outdoors. (John Linden)
An original Batchelder tile fireplace was retained in the living room. (John Linden)
A lower level was converted into the master suite, which opens to its own deck. (John Linden)
A bathroom. (John Linden)
The Silver Lake home. (John Linden)
