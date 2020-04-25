Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Home of the Week | In Santa Monica, a new take on an old classic
10 Images

Home of the Week | In Santa Monica, a new take on an old classic

A newly built home in Santa Monica showcases what’s new in East Coast and contemporary design styles. Asking price: $8.899 million.

Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica.  (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
Listed for $8.899 million, the newly built home sits on a tree-lined street in the desirable North of Montana area of Santa Monica. (Sergii Dolgyi)
1/10