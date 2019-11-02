9 Images
Home of the Week | South Bay classic offers a taste of the Riviera
The 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style home in South Torrance was built for Clifford Reid, the real estate developer who helped create the South Bay’s Hollywood Riviera, as his personal residence. It’s now on the market for $11.995 million.
The Mediterranean Revival-style home in the Hollywood Riviera section was built in 1928 by Clifford Reid, the real estate developer who helped create the South Bay neighborhood. (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
Thin inlaid glass windows flood the rotunda staircase with natural light. (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
Artisans from around the world were commissioned to build the house, which features imported Italian tile floors, plaster walls and hand-painted ceilings and beams.
(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
Listed for $11.995 million, the two-story house opens to a dramatic foyer with vibrant Italian tile floors.
(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
The formal dining room. (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
The rotunda staircase. (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
One of the six bedrooms. (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
One of the seven bathrooms. (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
Real estate developer Clifford Reid sought to recreate the French Riviera in a section between Torrance and Redondo Beach.
(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
