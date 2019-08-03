9 Images
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
In Beverly Hills, a newly built home features a full range of wellness amenities. Asking price: $12.195 million.
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
Listed for $12.195 million, the Beverly Hills abode comes with three months worth of twice-weekly yoga lessons. Cold-pressed juice deliveries by a juiceologist are also included in the sale price. (Peter Christiansen Valli)
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
Built by Sater Development, the Georgian-inspired traditional home has more than 6,300 square feet of refined living space, a living room with an antique marble fireplace and a subdued study with a wet bar.
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
Wellness amenities include a gym with a Peleton exercise bike.
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
The formal dining room. (Peter Christiansen Valli)
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
Ralph Lauren lighting brightens the chef’s kitchen, which is outfitted with professional-grade appliances.
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
A garden-view family room sits off the kitchen area.
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
Designer touches can be found throughout the house. (Peter Christiansen Valli)
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
The antique marble fireplace in the living room. (Peter Christiansen Valli)
Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
The two-story home blends Georgian and traditional design elements.
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
1/9