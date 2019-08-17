15 Images
Home of the Week | Sunset Strip pad steps up its game
A contemporary-style home in Hollywood Hills West designed for indoor-outdoor living and play. Asking price: $11,599,999.
Listed for $11,599,999, this Sunset Strip contemporary is geared for outdoor living with multiple terrace patios and a rooftop deck with a bar.
Massive skylights and glass walls that vary in height and depth give a high-rise-like quality to this contemporary residence above the Sunset Strip.
A series of staircases and walkways, as well as an elevator, are used to navigate multiple outdoor living areas including a rooftop terrace with a full bar.
An open-plan living area topped with pyramid-shaped skylights lies at the heart of the home.
The open-concept floor plan and ceiling to floor windows let in light and views. (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
A labyrinth of floating staircases and walkways are used to navigate the indoor-outdoor spaces.
Poured concrete floors and skylights are among the features. (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
One of the five bedrooms (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
The chef’s kitchen. (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
The wine wall. (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
The garage. (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
A rooftop designed for entertaining. (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
In addition to the floating staircases, there’s an elevator. (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
The rooftop terrace. (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
A contemporary-style home in the Hollywood Hills West designed for indoor-outdoor living and play.
