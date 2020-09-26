Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
RENDERING Perched atop the new Pendry Residences West Hollywood, this nearly completed penthouse offers the five-star treatment with curated interiors and exterior amenities such as a private terrace and spa. Designed by Martin Brudnizki in collaboration with Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects, the showplace-in-the-sky features honed marble finishes, eye-catching fixtures and walls of windows that take in the cityscape. (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)
Home of the Week | Going top shelf in West Hollywood

In West Hollywood, an over-the-top penthouse offers the five-star-hotel treatment. Asking price: $13 million.

Perched atop the new Pendry Residences West Hollywood, this nearly completed penthouse offers the five-star treatment. (Pendry Residences West Hollywood)

