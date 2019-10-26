14 Images
Hot Property | ‘Big Bang Theory’ co-star Kunal Nayyar goes big in Hancock Park
“Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar paid $7.5 million for a stunning brick Tudor-style home in Hancock Park.
(Compass)
(Compass)
The 1920s residence, featuring leaded glass windows and other character details, was previously owned by actor Nicolas Cage, who lost the property to foreclosure in the early 2000s.
(Compass)
The roughly 7,100-square-foot house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Outside: a fenced swimming pool, a guest house, a gym an and a separate studio. (Compass)
Veteran writer Tim Long, who has penned episodes of “The Simpsons,” is seeking $4.45 million for his Colinial-style home in Los Feliz.
(Virtually Here Studios)
(Virtually Here Studios)
Formerly owned by actress Katherine Heigl, the classic two-story features floral print wallpaper, splashes of color and a column-lined kitchen.
(Virtually Here Studios)
The family room adds a bold splash of turquoise. (Virtually Here Studios)
The column-lined kitchen and sunny breakfast nook. (Virtually Here Studios)
The kitchen. (Virtually Here Studios)
A renovated guesthouse and a swimming pool lie in the backyard. Wraparound patios create additional living space. (Virtually Here Studios)
Commercial director Renny Maslow and his wife, stylist Erica Maslow, are asking $4.537 million for their Beachwood Canyon home, which has views of the Hollywood sign.
(Nourmand & Assoc. )
(Nourmand & Assoc. )
The couple extensively updated the Spanish Colonial-style house, which was once home to early film star Gale Sondergaard.
(Nourmand & Assoc. )
(Nourmand & Assoc. )
Designed by Carl Lindbom, the architect behind Richard M. Nixon’s Western White House, the graceful two story blends period details with modern updates. (Nourmand & Assoc. )
A little over 4,000 square feet of living space include a living room with a lounging nook, an open breakfast room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
(Nourmand & Assoc. )
(Nourmand & Assoc. )
One of the four bathrooms. (Nourmand & Assoc. )
