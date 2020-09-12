Hot Property | James Cameron seeks a titanic haul for Malibu compound
Filmmaker James Cameron is seeking $25 million for his Malibu compound. Also: Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays flip again, and Elle King is selling a seriously ’80s home.
Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays have listed a compound in Laurel Canyon at $1.995 million. (Brian Thomas-Jones)
Bernsen and Pays’ compound has four structures including a main house and an A-frame-style guesthouse, for a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. (Brian Thomas-Jones)
The Bernsen-Pays project is made up of properties that were once part of a small real estate empire owned by actor-producer Beach Dickerson. He leased the homes to various Hollywood types, including Bernsen. (Brian Thomas-Jones)
A pool house is among structures in the compound refurbished by married actors and serial home flippers Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays. (Brian Thomas-Jones)
Filmmaker James Cameron is seeking $25 million for his two-house compound in a gated Malibu community. The properties combine for about four acres of grounds, 16,000 square feet of living space, 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and two swimming pools. (NearMap)
The 1980s Hollywood Hills home of singer Elle King retains its period good looks. (Alfred Yson)
Elle King’s home includes a living room fireplace as well as arched doorways and crown moldings. (Alfred Yson)
Rainforest marble countertops create visual interest in the updated kitchen of Elle King’s home. (Alfred Yson)
A wet bar is among indoor highlights in King’s home. Outside, there’s a dining area, a patio with a spa and turf lawn. (Alfred Yson)
The suburban Philadelphia home where Kobe Bryant lived during his high school days retains the basketball hoop he used, according to the listing agent. (Powelton Digital)
Kobe Bryant’s childhood home has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,400 square feet of living space. (Powelton Digital)