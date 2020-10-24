Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sprawling across nine acres, the ocean-view estate includes a Bali-inspired home, guesthouse, pool, pond and pickleball court. (Riskin Partners Estate Group)
13 Images

Hot Property | Ellen DeGeneres aims for nearly $40 million in Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, are asking $39.9 million for their 9-acre Bali-inspired compound.

Sprawling across nine acres, the ocean-view estate includes a Bali-inspired home, guesthouse, pool, pond and pickleball court.  (Riskin Partners Estate Group)

The 7,200-square-foot contemporary combines concrete, redwood and glass across two stories with multiple decks overlooking the Silver Lake Reservoir. (Lauren Engel)

Descending down a bluff in exclusive Broad Beach, the Cape Cod-style home holds an interior courtyard and lofted gym. (Mac Hayward)

1/13