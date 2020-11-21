Hot Property | Ellen DeGeneres, Scott Disick and Hal Gaba
Ellen sells yet another estate; reality star Scott Disick flips in Hidden Hills, and producer Hal Gaba’s compound closes.
Set against a dramatic backdrop of mountains, the Bali-inspired estate features multiple houses and high-end amenities across nine acres. (Riskin Partners Estate Group)
Remodeled from a traditional-style home into a modern farmhouse during Disick’s stay, the property features rustic wood panels on the outside and vast open spaces on the inside. (Simon Berlyn / Berlyn Photography)
The double-parcel property on five acres includes a mansion and two guesthouses that combine for more than 15,000 square feet, as well as a swimming pool and tennis court. (Simon Berlyn / Berlyn Photography)
