Hot Property | ‘Future Man’ Josh Hutcherson completes mission to sell
Actor Josh Hutcherson has sold his Hollywood Hills home. Also: Comedian Christopher Titus of “Titus” fame has bought a home in Tarzana.
Actor Josh Hutcherson has complete a scene change in the Hollywood Hills, selling his home of eight years for $2.94 million. (The Agency)
Actor Josh Hutcherson has complete a scene change in the Hollywood Hills, selling his home of eight years for $2.94 million. The wood-clad Midcentury home, built in 1951, features walls of glass, an updated kitchen and expansive decking that creates additional living space outdoors. Late actor Heather Ledger is among previous owners of the 1,900-square-foot house, which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The Agency)
Kevin McKidd of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame has sold his longtime Hollywood Hills home for $1.807 million. The gated villa-style home, built in 1953, sits on a quarter-acre lot and is surrounded by mature trees. Creeping vines and landscaping surround the two-bedroom house. Outside amenities include decking and a swimming pool. (Ian Denker)
Hollywood veterans Jeff Olde and Alan Uphold are seeking $2.895 million for their restored Spanish Colonial Revival-style home near Beverly Grove. The 1920s gem retains such period details as Saltillo tile floors, colorful tile risers and beamed ceilings. A small reading nook features built-in bookshelves that surround a stained glass window. (Marco Franchina)
Comedian Christopher Titus paid $1.61 million for a Tarzana home that overlooks a gold course. Recently renovated, the two-story house features a center-island kitchen, a step-down living room and French doors that open to ample patio space. (The Agency )
