Hot Property | ‘Future Man’ Josh Hutcherson completes mission to sell

Actor Josh Hutcherson has complete a scene change in the Hollywood Hills, selling his home of eight years for $2.94 million. The wood-clad Midcentury home, built in 1951, features walls of glass, an updated kitchen and expansive decking that creates additional living space outdoors. Late actor Heather Ledger is among previous owners of the 1,900-square-foot house, which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The Agency)