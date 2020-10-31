Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The amenity-loaded mansion in Benedict Canyon spans 16,000 square feet and includes a swimming pool with a 60-foot slide.
Hot Property | Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills mansion

Gene Simmons is kissing his longtime home goodbye, listing it for $22 million. Also, Wayne Gretzky lists in Thousand Oaks and “SNL” veteran Will Forte sells a Craftsman for $2.475 million.

Gene Simmons’ amenity-loaded mansion in Benedict Canyon spans 16,000 square feet and has a swimming pool with a 60-foot slide. (Christopher Amitrano)

Wayne Gretzky’s Colonial-style home designed by Richard Landry is surrounded by rolling lawns and manicured gardens. (Jeremy Blair)

Will Forte penned the first episode of his sitcom “The Last Man on Earth” in the dining room of this 1913 Craftsman.  (Don Lewis)

