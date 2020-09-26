Hot Property | Comic Kathy Griffin looks to cash out in Bel-Air
Kathy Griffin has listed her Bel-Air home for sale at $15.995 million. Also: Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Ron White is selling in the 90210.
A gated driveway approaches the 13,300-square-foot home lined with oval windows and wrought-iron accents. The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home opens to a 25,000-gallon pool surrounded by a pavilion, lounge and lawn. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Customized by White, the Spanish-style home features a two-screen drop-down projector system in the living room. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan, which opens to a scenic backyard with a pool and putting green. (Daniel Dahler / Hilton & Hyland)
In addition to 22,000 square feet of living spaces, the waterfront mansion also adds 9,000 square feet of decks and balconies. The palatial home in Tampa, Fla., is marked by hand-carved granite and limestone. (Uneek Image)
