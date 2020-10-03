Hot Property | Pierce Brosnan eyes $100 million for Bond-worthy beach house
‘James Bond’ star Pierce Brosnan just slapped a $100-million price tag on his Thai-inspired retreat on Malibu’s Broad Beach.
“James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million. (Mike Helfrich)
“James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million. The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Past a pair of carved teak gates, the verdant grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais. (Mike Helfrich)
“James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million. The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Past a pair of carved teak gates, the verdant grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais. (Mike Helfrich)
“James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million. The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Past a pair of carved teak gates, the verdant grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais. (Mike Helfrich)
“James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan is shooting for nine figures in Malibu, where his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach just hit the market for $100 million. The oceanfront retreat spans more than an acre with two homes that combine for five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Past a pair of carved teak gates, the verdant grounds are filled with palm trees, tropical flowers, travertine courtyards and wraparound lanais. (Mike Helfrich)
The three-bedroom condo listed by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner includes an outdoor terrace and spans an entire floor in a boutique building in Lower Manhattan. (Evan Joseph Images / The Modlin Group)
The three-bedroom condo listed by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner includes an outdoor terrace and spans an entire floor in a boutique building in Lower Manhattan. (Evan Joseph Images / The Modlin Group)
The three-bedroom condo listed by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner includes an outdoor terrace and spans an entire floor in a boutique building in Lower Manhattan. (Evan Joseph Images / The Modlin Group)
The three-bedroom condo listed by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner includes an outdoor terrace and spans an entire floor in a boutique building in Lower Manhattan. (Evan Joseph Images / The Modlin Group)
The three-bedroom condo listed by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner includes an outdoor terrace and spans an entire floor in a boutique building in Lower Manhattan. (Evan Joseph Images / The Modlin Group)
Once listed at $100 million, the trophy estate known as Unica boasts an indoor basketball court, wine cellar, recording studio, car showroom and two 75-foot infinity pools. (Tyler Hogan)
Once listed at $100 million, the trophy estate known as Unica boasts an indoor basketball court, wine cellar, recording studio, car showroom and two 75-foot infinity pools. (Tyler Hogan)
Once listed at $100 million, the trophy estate known as Unica boasts an indoor basketball court, wine cellar, recording studio, car showroom and two 75-foot infinity pools. (Tyler Hogan)
Once listed at $100 million, the trophy estate known as Unica boasts an indoor basketball court, wine cellar, recording studio, car showroom and two 75-foot infinity pools. (Tyler Hogan)
Once listed at $100 million, the trophy estate known as Unica boasts an indoor basketball court, wine cellar, recording studio, car showroom and two 75-foot infinity pools. (Tyler Hogan)