16 Images
Hot Property | Jimmy Rollins gives up a base to Bruno Mars’ producer
Former Dodger Jimmy Rollins has sold his home in Encino to Grammy winner Philip Lawrence for $10.55 million. Also sold or listed are the onetime Southampton home of Mel Brooks, the Bel-Air home of late novelist Judith Krantz, and the Tiburon estate of Robin Williams.
Grammy-winning producer Philip Lawrence shelled out $10.55 million for the Encino home of former Dodger Jimmy Rollins. (Daniel Dahler)
A grand domed entry leads into the mansion, which was built in 2017. (Daniel Dahler)
The neoclassical-inspired home features 14,900 square feet of living space. (Daniel Dahler)
A wine cellar inside the Encino mansion. (Daniel Dahler)
The home sits behind gates on more than half an acre with a sports court, a resort-style swimming pool and a guesthouse. (Daniel Dahler)
Set along the waterfront in Southampton Village, the onetime home of comic Mel Brooks and actress Anne Bancroft sold for the full asking price of $4.995 million. (Douglas Elliman)
Clad in shingle siding, the two-story cottage features updated interiors, a brick fireplace and walls of windows in the living and dining rooms. (Douglas Elliman)
The Bel-Air home of late romance novelist Judith Krantz, listed for $10.5 million, sits on about half an acre and has direct access to the Bel-Air Country Club driving range. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
Built in the 1930s, the Italianate-vibe house features detailed wrought ironwork, a rotunda entry and a two-story library. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The 6,657-square-foot residence features grand common areas including a living room with a fireplace and a garden-view breakfast room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
A two-story library with walls of built-ins sits off the rotunda entry. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
The home dates to the 1930s. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
Walls of windows at the home of late comedian Robin Williams look onto a back patio with a swimming pool and waterfront views. (Jacob Elliott)
The estate on a double lot in Tiburon’s Paradise Cay enclave features unobstructed views of San Francisco Bay. (Jacob Elliott)
Listed for $7.25 million, the Mediterranean-style house features mesquite wood front doors, ceramic tilework and a stone fireplace in the living room. (Jacob Elliott)
The roughly 6,500-square-foot house, built in 1987, has six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a wood-paneled library/den and an office. (Jacob Elliott)
1/16