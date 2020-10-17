Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property | Katy Perry looks to sell one of her Beverly Hills homes

Pop star Katy Perry is asking $8 million for the smaller of her two homes in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

The secluded home in Hidden Valley expands to a landscaped yard. (Hilton & Hyland)

The traditional-style home is a little more than 4,400 square feet. (Hilton & Hyland)

Probably used as a guesthouse, the property sits just down the street from the pop star’s main home. (Hilton & Hyland)

The home features two wings, one of which sports an office. (Hilton & Hyland)

