14 Images
Hot Property | Kawhi Leonard splurges on Staples Center-adjacent digs
An LLC tied to Kawhi Leonard paid $6.725 million for a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live. Actor Josh Lucas is ready to sell his eco-friendly home.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will have a short commute to Staples Center after buying a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $6.725 million. (PR Newswire)
Actor Josh Lucas renovated his 1920s home in the Hollywood Hills to create an eco-friendly residence. (Erik Grammer)
A series of patios fill the tiered courtyard of Josh Lucas’ home. (Erik Grammer)
Josh Lucas’ two-story home has bi-folding doors, stone fireplaces and a master suite that opens to a wrap-around balcony. (Erik Grammer)
Actor Josh Lucas renovated his 1920s home in the Hollywood Hills to create an eco-friendly residence. (Erik Grammer)
Tall bamboo and fences hide Josh Lucas’ contemporary-style home from the street. (Erik Grammer)
NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace is asking about $1.6 million for his four-bedroom home in North Carolina. (Tommy White)
Outdoor decking takes in sweeping mountain vistas at NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace’s North Carolina home. (Tommy White)
A great room with a stone fireplace anchors NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace’s home. (Tommy White)
Walls of windows and outdoor decking take in mountain vistas at Rusty Wallace’s home. (Tommy White)
A sale is pending on the L.A.-area home of “American Horror Story” star Lily Rabe and “Legion” actor Hamish Linklater. (Jo David)
The ranch-style house of Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater has a U-shaped design that opens on three sides to a swimming pool. (Jo David)
Clerestory windows keep the interior nice and bright in the ranch-style house of Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater. (Jo David)
Extensively updated, the single-story house of Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater boasts an eye-catching kitchen, open-plan space and two master suites. (Jo David)
1/14