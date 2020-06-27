Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The actor and his wife, model-designer Neha Kapur, are asking $3.995 million for their compound, which spans half an acre in Hollywood Hills. The Mediterranean villa-style main house and two guesthouses are on the leafy property. Courtyards, patios and a swimming pool with a separate pool house fill out the grounds.
Hot Property | Kunal Nayyar of ‘Big Bang Theory’ flips the script in the Hollywood Hills

Kunal Nayyar of “The Big Bang Theory” has put his Hollywood Hills compound up for sale. Also: The Weeknd is looking for a big payday for his Hidden Hills home.

The actor and his wife, model-designer Neha Kapur, are asking $3.995 million for their compound, which spans half an acre in Hollywood Hills.

Courtyards, patios and a swimming pool with a separate pool house fill out the grounds.

The Mediterranean villa-style main house and two guesthouses are on the leafy property.

The actor and his wife, model-designer Neha Kapur, are asking $3.995 million for their compound.

Courtyards, patios and a swimming pool with a separate pool house fill out the grounds.

Tesfaye, better known by his stage name the Weeknd, listed his massive estate in Hidden Hills for sale at $24.995 million.

Redwood trees frame the front of the farmhouse-style mansion, which has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms plus a detached guesthouse.

Features of the home include an eye-catching wine cellar, multiple bars and seven fireplaces.

Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, listed his massive estate in Hidden Hills for sale at $24.995 million.

The Holmby Hills estate, listed for $58.75 million, was the longtime residence of W. Howard Lester, the late chairman and CEO of Williams-Sonoma.

Designed by architect Robert Sinclair, the home boasts Venetian plaster walls and colonnades.

The chef's kitchen is topped by a brick barrel ceiling.

