Hot Property | Lakers legend Derek Fisher lists home court in Tarzana
Big names listing their big homes also include rapper Logic, for $5 million in Calabasas, and TV mogul Nigel Lythgoe, for $14.25 million in Bel-Air.
Derek Fisher’s half-acre spread includes a Mediterranean-style home, a swimming pool and a guesthouse at the far end of the property. (Jeff Elson)
Remodeled by rapper Logic during his stay, this gated home in Calabasas includes a recording studio and a pergola-covered courtyard. (Noel Kleinman)
Nigel Lythgoe’s property overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club golf course. It includes a 1930s residence and a two-story guesthouse. In between the two homes, a grassy backyard wraps around a swimming pool. (Marcelo Lagos)
