11 Images
Hot Property | Lakers star Anthony Davis hangs $8-million price tag on SoCal home
Laker Anthony Davis is shooting for an $8 million home sale. Plus, a sale by Lou Ferrigno and a listing by Jules Haimovitz.
Lakers star Anthony Davis is shooting for $7.995 million for his Westlake Village home. (Jeff Elson)
Lakers star Anthony Davis is shooting for $7.995 million for his Westlake Village home. (Jeff Elson)
Lakers star Anthony Davis is shooting for $7.995 million for his Westlake Village home. (Jeff Elson)
Lakers star Anthony Davis is shooting for $7.995 million for his Westlake Village home. (Jeff Elson)
Lakers star Anthony Davis is shooting for $7.995 million for his Westlake Village home. (Jeff Elson)
Lou Ferrigno, who starred in the “Hulk” television show, and his wife have sold their longtime home in Santa Monica for $3.25 million. (Josh Bustos Photography)
Lou Ferrigno, who starred in the “Hulk” television show, and his wife have sold their longtime home in Santa Monica for $3.25 million. (Josh Bustos Photography)
Lou Ferrigno, who starred in the “Hulk” television show, and his wife have sold their longtime home in Santa Monica for $3.25 million. (Josh Bustos Photography)
Media mogul Jules Haimovitz has listed his hillside mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $21.32 million. (Nils Timm / LA Light Photography)
Media mogul Jules Haimovitz has listed his hillside mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $21.32 million. (Nils Timm / LA Light Photography)
Media mogul Jules Haimovitz has listed his hillside mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $21.32 million. (Nils Timm / LA Light Photography)
1/11