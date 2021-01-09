Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ideal for an athlete, the Mediterranean-style mansions boasts an indoor basketball court complete with a scoreboard, skylights and a viewing box.
Hot Property | Lakers star Anthony Davis sheds Westlake Village mansion

Anthony Davis, the Lakers star who recently inked a five-year deal with the team, hauled in $6.6 million for his Westlake Village compound.

Ideal for an athlete, the Mediterranean mansion in Westlake Village boasts a full-size indoor basketball court and a resort-style swimming pool. (Jeff Elson)

Lakers star Anthony Davis picked up the property in 2018 and has sold it for $6.6 million. (Jeff Elson)

The mansion has a movie theater. (Jeff Elson)

The indoor basketball court features a scoreboard, skylights and a viewing box. (Jeff Elson)

Spanning 2.33 acres, the estate offers plenty of privacy tucked behind gates within the guard-gated community of North Ranch Country Club Estates. (Jeff Elson)

