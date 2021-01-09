Hot Property | Lakers star Anthony Davis sheds Westlake Village mansion

Ideal for an athlete, the Mediterranean mansion in Westlake Village boasts a full-size indoor basketball court and a resort-style swimming pool. (Jeff Elson)
Lakers star Anthony Davis picked up the property in 2018 and has sold it for $6.6 million. (Jeff Elson)
The mansion has a movie theater. (Jeff Elson)
The indoor basketball court features a scoreboard, skylights and a viewing box. (Jeff Elson)
Spanning 2.33 acres, the estate offers plenty of privacy tucked behind gates within the guard-gated community of North Ranch Country Club Estates. (Jeff Elson)
Emilia Clarke’s Venice home — a stunning architectural showplace fit for her royal character on “Game of Thrones” — has sold for $4.4 million. (Douglas Elliman / Neue Focus)
Tucked just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the home draws the eye with a dramatic wall of shelves navigated by a sliding ladder. (Douglas Elliman / Neue Focus)
The design palette showcases warm woods, polished concrete and glass. (Douglas Elliman / Neue Focus)
The two-story home was built in 2009 by Abramson Teiger, a Culver City-based architecture firm. (Douglas Elliman / Neue Focus)
The modern retreat features indoor-outdoor spaces and dramatic accent pieces in almost every room. (Douglas Elliman / Neue Focus)
Windsurfer Robby Naish’s is asking $18 million for his 73-acre spread overlooking the ocean on the North Shore of Maui. (Jake Miller)
The rolling grounds sprawl along half a mile of coastline between Uaoa Bay and Pilale Bay on a scenic lookout known as Kealii Point. (Sean M. Hower)
Palm trees line the long driveway approaching the estate. (Sean M. Hower)
A picture window overlooks the ocean in the formal dining room. (Travis Rowan)
A patio surrounds a swimming pool outside, and farther out, vast stretches of lawn lead to trails that descend to the shoreline. (Travis Rowan)