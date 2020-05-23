14 Images
Hot Property | ‘Law & Order’ star looks to sell famous TV setting
Actor Christopher Meloni of ‘Law & Order’ fame has put his Hollywood Hills home, which was used as a filming location for ‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,’ on the market. Also: Tommy Thayer of KISS fame has listed his Lake Sherwood house.
KISS lead guitarist Tommy Thayer has listed his customized home overlooking Lake Sherwood for $2.75 million. (Jeff Elson)
The Mediterranean villa-style house makes good use of the scenery with six separate patios. Inside, picture windows take in the view. (Jeff Elson)
The 4,497-square-foot house holds a gallery, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. (Jeff Elson)
The custom Mediterranean home, built in 2005, was remodeled and upgraded after Thayer purchased the place in 2008. (Jeff Elson)
The house rests on about a third of an acre with lawn and formal landscaping. A three-car garage sits off the front. (Jeff Elson)
Actor Christopher Meloni is asking $6.495 million for his Hollywood Hills home, which was once used as a set for “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” (Hilton & Hyland)
The charming East Coast-inspired traditional home has been updated with delicate wainscoting, textured wall coverings and honeycomb-coffered ceilings. (Hilton & Hyland)
The house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in nearly 5,300 square feet of space. (Hilton & Hyland)
The house, built in 1916, sits on just shy of half an acre with brick patios, lawn and a kidney-shaped swimming pool. A charming guest house, designed to evoke the main residence, sits next to the pool area. (Hilton & Hyland)
The $7-million sale of Gene Autry’s Palm Springs estate is the highest recorded in the desert city this year. (Ryan V. Castillo / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
Found in Old Las Palmas, the gated estate has multiple structures, a tennis court and a glass mosaic swimming pool. (Ryan V. Castillo / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
The main home holds seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and five fireplaces spread across a single story. (Ryan V. Castillo / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices)
The Oakland home of two-time NBA champion David West, listed for $3.675 million, has an eat-in chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar and an office. (Aerial Canvas)
High up in the hills, the 6,000-square-foot house boasts sweeping views that extend as far as San Francisco Bay. (Aerial Canvas)
