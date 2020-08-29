Hot Property | Expectant parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen eye a big move in L.A.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who are expecting their third child, are asking $23.95 million for their contemporary home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. (Anthony Barcelo)
Once owned by Rihanna, the multilevel house has been updated with cerused oak floors, hot-rolled steel walls and bespoke patterned ceilings from Thailand. (Anthony Barcelo)
Legend and Teigen’s home features 8,500 square feet of living space on nearly an acre. (Anthony Barcelo)
The master suite includes a large dressing area. (Anthony Barcelo)
The Laurel Canyon home of KISS rocker Gene Simmons, listed for $2.2 million, takes in sweeping views from three levels of decking. (Richard Horn)
The Midcentury-vibe residence has been updated and features wide-plank wood floors and walls of glass. (Richard Horn)
Actor Shemar Moore sold his Encino home for $2.4 million after buying another place in the San Fernando Valley. (Christopher Orsatti)
Owned by Moore for more than a decade, the Spanish-style house was extensively updated throughout its 3,600-square-foot interior. (Christopher Orsatti)
The Hollywood Hills home of filmmaker Frank Darabont, listed for $2.5 million, was expanded by architect Richard Best. (Jason Harlem Photography)
The ranch-style home is full of character and showcases a river rock fireplace. (Jason Harlem Photography)
Vaulted ceilings and wood trimming are features of the 2,439-square-foot home. (Jason Harlem Photography)
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the floor plan. (Jason Harlem Photography)