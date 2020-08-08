Hot Property | Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli sell the big house in Bel-Air
As they await sentencing for their role in the college admissions scandal, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulii sell their Bel-Air mansion for $18.75 million.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli sold their Bel-Air mansion, once owned by Charles Bronson, to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen. (Matthew Brush)
