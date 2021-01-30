Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The Zen-inspired retreat includes a lively mix of warm wood, natural stone and Asahi glass, as well as a 35-foot mahogany atrium.
Hot Property | Matt Damon shoots for $21 million in the Palisades

In Pacific Palisades, Matt Damon’s Zen-inspired retreat comes with a three-story atrium and massage room. Also, Shaquille O’Neal sells a home in Bell Canyon, and Steve Wynn ups the ante with a $110-million listing.

Matt Damon’s Zen-inspired retreat includes a lively mix of warm wood, natural stone and Asahi glass, as well as a 35-foot mahogany atrium. (Alexis Adams)

Set on an acre, Shaquille O’Neal’s two-story home, filled with custom artwork, extends to a private backyard with a pool and spa. (Neue Focus)

Priced at $110 million, Steve Wynn’s 27,000-square-foot Beverly Hills showplace has a movie theater, wine cellar, gym, office and elevator. (Jim Bartsch)

