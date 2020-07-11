Hot Property | Matthew Perry cuts price on ‘mansion in the sky’
Matthew Perry of ‘Friends’ has given his Century City penthouse an $8-million price cut.
After finding no takers at $35 million, Matthew Perry is now asking $27 million for his Century City penthouse. (Michael McNamara and Jason Speth)
Called a “mansion in the sky,” Matthew Perry’s Century City penthouse has about 9,300 square feet of living spaces. (Michael McNamara and Jason Speth)
Matthew Perry purchased the Century City residence three years ago and worked with architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano to transform the living spaces. (Michael McNamara and Jason Speth)
The Century City penthouse features a custom screening room. (Michael McNamara and Jason Speth)
Subdued colors, textured accents and modern fixtures dominate the Century City penthouse. (Michael McNamara and Jason Speth)
An open-concept living room is among the penthouse’s living spaces. (Michael McNamara and Jason Speth)
Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, who co-directed Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” have listed their Los Feliz home for $3.297 million. (Jo David)
Formerly owned by Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the Four Square-style Mediterranean house in Los Feliz was previously renovated by Simo Design. (Jo David)
The 3,600-square-foot Los Feliz house has separate living and dining rooms accessed by pocket doors off the foyer. (Jo David)
Built in 1923, the Los Feliz house pairs classic molding and coved ceilings with updated tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen. (Jo David)
Among the four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the Los Feliz house is a master suite outfitted with a claw-foot soaking tub. (Jo David)
A swimming pool, lawn, hedges and detached two-car garage fill out the grounds of the Los Feliz home. (Jo David)
Singer Demi Lovato took a small loss when she sold her three-story home in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year. Once listed for $9.495 million, the 5,564-square-foot house sold for $8.25 million, or $5,000 less than what Lovato paid in 2016. (NearMap)