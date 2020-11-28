Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The decked-out mansion includes a bowling alley, movie theater, wet bar, gym and a backyard with a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court.
12 Images

Hot Property | NBA’s Paul Pierce shoots for $11 million in Calabasas

Former basketball star Paul Pierce has listed his massive Calabasas mansion complete with a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court for $11 million.

The decked-out mansion includes a bowling alley, movie theater, wet bar, gym and a backyard with a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court. (Christopher Amitrano)

The decked-out mansion includes a bowling alley, movie theater, wet bar, gym and a backyard with a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court. (Jolene Siana)

The decked-out mansion includes a bowling alley, movie theater, wet bar, gym and a backyard with a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court. (Christopher Amitrano)

The decked-out mansion includes a bowling alley, movie theater, wet bar, gym and a backyard with a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court. (Jolene Siana)

The decked-out mansion includes a bowling alley, movie theater, wet bar, gym and a backyard with a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court. (Christopher Amitrano)

Built this year, the modern farmhouse spans three stories with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms spread across 10,000 square feet. (Todd Goodman)

Built this year, the modern farmhouse spans three stories with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms spread across 10,000 square feet. (Todd Goodman)

Built this year, the modern farmhouse spans three stories with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms spread across 10,000 square feet. (Todd Goodman)

Built this year, the modern farmhouse spans three stories with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms spread across 10,000 square feet. (Todd Goodman)

The Santa Barbara-style home combines two lots in Paradise Cay, a small community on the edge of the Tiburon Peninsula. (Jacob Elliott)

The Santa Barbara-style home combines two lots in Paradise Cay, a small community on the edge of the Tiburon Peninsula. (Jacob Elliott)

The Santa Barbara-style home combines two lots in Paradise Cay, a small community on the edge of the Tiburon Peninsula. (Jacob Elliott)

1/12