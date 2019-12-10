6 Images
Hot Property | North Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills
The European-inspired mansion on North Rexford Drive sold for $11.5 million, or about $1 million shy of the asking price. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a two-story foyer, a movie theater and an elevator. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the backyard. (Jeffrey Ong/Post RAIN Productions)
