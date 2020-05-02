13 Images
Hot Property | P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn say ‘I do’ to new L.A. home
Hot Property: P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn have bought a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $6.75 million. Also: The onetime home of late football player Milt Davis is for sale, and celebrity photographer-designer Randee St. Nicholas parts with her Hollywood Hills compound.
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn paid $6.75 million for a renovated home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. (Hilton & Hyland)
The onetime home of football player Milt Davis, who played for UCLA before joining the Baltimore Colts, is up for grabs in Hollywood Hills at $2.199 million.
Celebrity photographer-designer Randee St. Nicholas has sold her Hollywood Hills property, which has a 1930s main house, a guesthouse, courtyards, patios and a pool.
