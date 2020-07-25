Hot Property | ‘Office’ alum Rainn Wilson readies for a move
Actor Rainn Wilson has put his rural Agoura Hills home up for sale. Also: Anthony Hopkins has sold his Malibu home; boxer Abner Mares has completed a deal in Huntington Beach.
Rainn Wilson’s rural Agoura Hills property with rustic charm is on the market for $1.699 million. (Kevin Dole)
The compound includes multiple barns along with the three-bedroom main residence, a skylit writer’s studio and a garage that has been remodeled into a music room. (Kevin Dole)
The three-bedroom house has about 3,300 square feet of living space, a family room with a brick fireplace and an updated kitchen. Rustic details include an vintage stove in the living room and a wagon wheel in the frontyard. (Kevin Dole)
The primary bedroom expands to include a bathroom with a claw-foot tub and a balcony overlooking the tree-filled grounds. (Kevin Dole)
The property has a bucolic, rustic charm in Agoura Hills. (Kevin Dole)
The rural retreat crams a variety of structures into roughly half an acre. (Kevin Dole)
Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins sold his home overlooking the Malibu coast for $10.5 million, $1 million shy of what it listed for in February. He bought the home in 2001 for $3.795 million. (Nareg Frandjian / Open House Foto)
The property features a four-bedroom home, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a pool house and a swimming pool on an acre in Point Dume. (Nareg Frandjian / Open House Foto)
The Cape Cod-style house sits on a bluff high above the ocean, with a grassy lawn perched at the edge of the long, thin property. (Nareg Frandjian / Open House Foto)
Boxer Abner Mares sold his slick, 3,776-square-foot contemporary-style home on Davenport Island in Huntington Beach for $2 million. (Wish Sotheby’s International Realty)